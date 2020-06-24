Barbara E. McGee
1936 - 2020
Barbara E. McGee

Portland - Rural Jay County resident Barbara E. McGee, age 83, died Tuesday June 23, 2020 at her home east of Powers following an illness. Born in Blaine on October 31, 1936, she grew up in Jay and Randolph County and was a 1955 graduate of Ridgeville High School. Barb was a homemaker, attended Randolph Friends Church, and enjoyed fishing, rummages, crafts, and woodworking.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, James L. McGee, and their adult children: Lisa Harvey (husband: Rick), Portland, Kevin McGee, Ridgeville, and Michele Foster (husband: Jim), Dunkirk; 6 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Ernest R. & Nellie C. (Imel) Bush; a grandson: Bradley James McGee; 3 brothers: Joe Bush, Jack Bush, and Roy Bush; 4 sisters: Elizabeth Resur, Wanda Martin, Betty O'Brien, and Ruth VanSkyock.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Randolph Friends Church, 6531 N. 300 W., Ridgeville, IN 47380.

Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.






Published in The Star Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Randolph Friends Church
Funeral services provided by
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
(765) 789-6122
