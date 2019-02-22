|
Barbara Eleanore Moll
Muncie - Barbara Eleanore Moll, 76, passed away on Sunday morning, February 17, 2019, at Westminster Village, Muncie, Indiana, following a long illness.
Born to Irving Douglass Brown and Eleanore Amos Brown in Marion County, Indiana on February 11, 1943, Barbara was an accomplished quilt artist who taught and exhibited her work at quilt symposia nationally and internationally. While she was well-acquainted with the history and techniques of quilt-making, some of which she learned from her husband's Mennonite grandmother, her quilts were primarily nontraditional, intended to hang on a wall like a painting instead of being placed on a bed.
Barbara lectured and taught extensively in continuing education classes at Ball State University, and at quilt symposia from coast to coast. Throughout her life as an artist, she dedicated herself to teaching, always encouraging her students to innovate and take risks. Her influence on them - as a teacher, inspiration, and friend - has spanned decades and reaches around the world.
In the 1990s, her work took a new direction. She began experimenting with dye-painted cloth to create very colorful, abstract art quilts that typically evolved through several stages so that the finished hanging was quite different from her original idea. She used this new technique to make thirty quilts that comprise her "Hiroshima Series." In August 2000, these quilts were exhibited in Hiroshima, Japan, coinciding with the memorial ceremony held at the Peace Park marking the 55th anniversary of the bombing.
Barbara made commissioned quilts for the Ball Corporation, First Merchants Bank, and Muncie Star Press headquarters in Muncie, and for the Ronald McDonald House at Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. Her solo exhibitions included those at Purdue University, Stanford University, the Indiana Historical Society, the Mitsukoshi Gallery in Hiroshima, Japan, the Munce Art Center in Zionsville, Indiana, and the Minnetrista Cultural Center in Muncie. She has also exhibited her art at the San Diego Museum of History, Central Michigan University, the Canton Art Institute (Ohio), and the Humpback Barn Festival of Poetry and Art, and her works appear in several books and publications. McCall's Magazine asked her to design the cover for its 100th anniversary issue. The Indiana State Museum holds two of her pieces.
Barbara earned her bachelor's degree in fine arts at Indiana University, Bloomington, in 1965, and she obtained her masters of art and teaching degree, with a textiles emphasis, at Indiana University in 1967.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jon Hoyt Moll; their two children, Kevin Charles Moll, and Katherine Esther (Moll) Woods (husband Thomas Woods); their triplet grandchildren, Edmund Brown Woods, Mary Diggins Woods, and Jon Moll Woods; and her brother, Max Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents and two of her brothers, Myron Brown and Bruce Brown. Barb's family and her large, far-flung community of friends will remember her for her buoyant, joyful spirit; the fun, open-hearted, gentle way that she engaged with everyone she ever met, especially children and elders; her unceasing generosity and kindness; her uninhibited - and sometimes wacky - sense of spontaneity and adventure; and especially for the beautiful smile with which she greeted every friend, every stranger, every day of her wonderful life.
Friends and family may call at the First Presbyterian Church, 1400 West Riverside Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47303, from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Sunday, March 3, 2019, or one hour before the service on Monday.
A Celebration of Barbara's life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church at 10:00 am on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the First Presbyterian Church; to the Community Foundation of Muncie & Delaware County, 201 East Jackson Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305; or to the Honors College Fund at the Ball State University Foundation, 2800 West Bethel Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 22, 2019