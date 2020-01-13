|
Barbara "JoAnn" Graves
Muncie - Barbara "JoAnn" Graves, 87, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Elmcroft of Muncie.
She was born on June 20, 1932 in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Howard and Effie (Duncan) Tutterrow.
JoAnn attended Muncie Central High School and graduated from New Castle Chrysler High School. She married the love of her life, Thomas R. Graves on December 28, 1952 at Fountain Square United Methodist Church.
JoAnn loved crafting, painting, flowers, her church, and her family. She was involved with the Cub Scouts for twenty-five years. Mrs. Graves was a lifelong member of Fountain Square United Methodist Church, where she loved being active and involved in numerous activities.
Survivors include her husband of sixty-seven years, Tom Graves; three sons, Mike Graves (wife, Cheryl), Andy Graves (wife, Beth) and Dan Graves (wife, Barb); two grandchildren, Jennifer VanFleet (husband, Chris) and Jon Graves (fiancé, Patty Fitzpatrick); two great-grandchildren, Sara VanFleet and Nate VanFleet; two sisters-in-law, Wanda Storms and Ellen Graves; nephew, Troy Tutterow; other nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend, Pat White.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Roxie, Dee, and Jerry.
Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Fountain Square United Methodist Church, 4405 S. Madison St., Muncie, IN 47302.
Family and friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fountain Square United Methodist Church, 4405 S. Madison St., Muncie, IN 47302.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020