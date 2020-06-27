Barbara "Joni" (Ross) Groves Groves
Barbara "Joni" (Ross) Groves, 84, met our Lord on Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born on May 27, 1936 in West Mansfield, Ohio, the daughter of Ralph R. and Gladys L. (Arbogast) Ross and graduated from Muncie Central High School.
Joni had lived in Muncie most of her lifetime and had also lived in Bradenton, Florida for 20 years. She was a recently retired business owner, having owned several businesses in the Muncie and Yorktown area, including Joni's Gifts and Framing. Joni was well recognized through her lifetime for many achievements throughout the business community.
Surviving are her sister, Karen (Ross) Barron (husband, Robert); nephew, Kevin Miller of Muncie and his father, James Miller; step-son, James Groves (wife, Beverly) of Muncie; sister-in-law, Joanne Groves of Muncie and brother-in-law, Ron Groves (wife, Mary) of Muncie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, James Groves and her son, Joseph Allen Ditto.
Cremation will take place and a private burial will be held at later date in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Glad Tidings, 3001 Burlington, Muncie, IN 47302.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Barbara "Joni" (Ross) Groves, 84, met our Lord on Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born on May 27, 1936 in West Mansfield, Ohio, the daughter of Ralph R. and Gladys L. (Arbogast) Ross and graduated from Muncie Central High School.
Joni had lived in Muncie most of her lifetime and had also lived in Bradenton, Florida for 20 years. She was a recently retired business owner, having owned several businesses in the Muncie and Yorktown area, including Joni's Gifts and Framing. Joni was well recognized through her lifetime for many achievements throughout the business community.
Surviving are her sister, Karen (Ross) Barron (husband, Robert); nephew, Kevin Miller of Muncie and his father, James Miller; step-son, James Groves (wife, Beverly) of Muncie; sister-in-law, Joanne Groves of Muncie and brother-in-law, Ron Groves (wife, Mary) of Muncie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, James Groves and her son, Joseph Allen Ditto.
Cremation will take place and a private burial will be held at later date in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Glad Tidings, 3001 Burlington, Muncie, IN 47302.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.