Barbara (Booth) Higginbottom
Davenport, Florida - Barbara (Booth) Higginbottom passed away on October 30, 2019 in Davenport, Florida at the age of 81.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, James A. Higginbottom. She is also survived by her brother, William N. Booth (wife Stephanie) and their three children, Erin Schultz (husband Scott), Adam Booth, and Brittany Erekson (husband Spencer, and their children Reagan and Simon).
Barbara was born in Marion, Indiana on January 7, 1938 to the late Dorothy (Winchell) and J. Nathan Booth. She spent the majority of her formative years in Muncie. She was a 1955 graduate of Muncie Central High School. She obtained her undergraduate degree in 1959 in business, and earned her master's degree in guidance counseling in 1961 at Ball State.
Barbara married James A. Higginbottom on August 26, 1967 at High Street Church. They made their home in Warren, Michigan for 50 years, prior to moving to Davenport, Florida in 2018. Barbara taught business curriculum at Warren Woods Tower High School and assisted her husband with many music programs and musicals at the high school. She was passionate about singing and the arts. She was also a co-founder of the Arts Academy in the Woods Fine Arts High School in Fraser, Michigan, dedicated to using the Arts as a means to teach all of the academic subjects. Barbara will be forever remembered for her warm smile, compassion, generosity, positivity, and her genuine interest in people. She was a positive role model for hundreds of students. Barbara had a strong faith and was a Christian in the truest sense.
Barbara will be greatly missed, but her life lives on through her family and the many people she touched. She will never be forgotten.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019