Barbara I. Buck
Barbara I. Buck, 68, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Bethel Pointe Health and Rehab in Muncie, Indiana, following an extended illness.
She was born on Tuesday, June 12, 1951, in Somerset, Kentucky, the daughter of Schuyler and Trucie (Hughes) Foster. On March 20, 1970, she married Kenneth R. Buck, and together they shared forty-nine years of matrimony. Barbara loved spending time with her family and playing with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth R. Buck, Muncie, Indiana; one son, Schuyler (wife, Mary Louise) Buck, Muncie, Indiana; and three grandchildren; Collin Frontz, Angela Buck, and Spenser Buck.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Donna Frontz; one son, Roger Buck; grandson, Shadden Frontz; sister, Brenda Watts; and brother, Ben Foster.
Services to honor Barbara will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Reverend John W. Foster officiating.
Family and friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019