Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes
109 W Windsor St
Montpelier, IN 47359
(765) 728-2414
Barbara I. Herr

Barbara I. Herr Obituary
Barbara I. Herr

Montpelier - Barbara I. Herr, 88, passed away at 10:58 PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton, IN. She was born on Monday, October 19, 1931, in Montpelier, IN. She was married to William "Bill" Herr; he precedes her in death on January 30, 2018. Barbara was a 1949 graduate of Montpelier High School. She attended Business College in Ft. Wayne. She worked as a secretary for several businesses, and was co-owner of Herr's Grocery along with her husband Bill. While her husband was in the Air Force, they were stationed in Japan, Washington DC, San Antonio, St. Louis, and Belleville, IL. Barb loved every place they had lived. She was a member of the Millard Brown American Legion Auxiliary where she had been Past President. She was a proud member of the "Dinner Bell Gang" band where she hilariously played the part of Elvira.

Loving Survivors Include her Sister in law- Willadean Roberts of Montpelier, and several Nieces & Nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Husband - William "Bill" A. Herr, Father - Clyde A. Neff, Mother - Cora I Neff, Brothers - Kenneth Neff, Clyde A. Neff, and Sister - Elizabeth Outcalt.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier, In 47359 on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

A service to celebrate her life will follow at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 with Keith Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park, Montpelier, IN.

Preferred Memorials: First United Methodist Church of Montpelier 215 E. Green St. Montpelier, IN. 47359

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
