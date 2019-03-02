Services
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
(765) 789-6122
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
DeSoto, IN - Barbara J. Drumm, age 80, died Thursday February 28, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. Born in Anderson on August 9, 1938, she grew up in Delaware County and lived near DeSoto most of her life. She graduated from DeSoto High School in 1956 and received a Masters degree in Secondary Education from Ball State University. Mrs. Drumm was a school teacher for 16 years, teaching first and second grades at DeSoto Elementary School until retiring in 1995. She was a longtime member of DeSoto United Methodist Church, N.A.L.C. Ladies Auxiliary, charter member of the Evening Quilt Guild, and Past President of the Morning Quilt Guild. She attended the Retired DeSoto Teachers group and enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting, and crafting. She also owned and operated Quilts, Etc. for several years in Muncie.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Ronald Drumm; two sons: Roger Drumm (wife: Linda Norton), Carthage and Robert Drumm (wife: Shelly), Harlem, GA; a daughter: Sharon Scheidenberger (fiancé: Alex Sosangelis), Belhaven, NC; a brother: George Bickford, Chicago, IL; four sisters: Linda Bickford-Medsker (husband: Fred), Phoenix, AZ, Mary Bickford, Ft. Wayne, Martha Tucker, Richmond, and Virginia Manning, Omaha, NE; five grandchildren: Nathan, Hannah, Suzanne, Dylan, Ryan, and several nieces & nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George T. & Edith (Austin) Bickford.

Services will be 12 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, DeSoto.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be sent to DeSoto United Methodist Church, 6309 North 500 East, Muncie, IN 47303; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 2, 2019
