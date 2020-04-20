Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Barbara J. (Odle) Miller

Barbara J. (Odle) Miller, 76, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at home. Barbara was born in Muncie, Indiana on Thursday, March 30, 1944, the daughter of Jay Odle and DeNorma Odle. A lifelong resident of Muncie, Barbara graduated from Muncie Central High School. She married Walter K. Miller, and he passed away December 31, 2016. They shared fifty-four wonderful years together.

Barbara was a homemaker, wife, and mother who loved her children and grandchildren, and spending time with her family and special friends. She chauffeured her children to sporting events for many years, and enjoyed her grandchildren's events as well. She served her family with her heart and soul. Barbara attended Bethel United Baptist Church where she enjoyed the church dinners and group gatherings with Walter. She was a wonderful cook too.

Survivors include her two sons: Jan Miller (wife, Robin) and Danny Miller (wife, Cheryl); a daughter, DeAnn Jackson (husband, Cortland); two brothers, Glenn Odle (wife, Sue) and Bob Odle (wife, Ruth); grandchildren, Nicole, Krista, Sam, Kohlin, Ashlie, Kayland, Cortland II, and Chandler; one great-granddaughter, Elise.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Services will be held for Barbara at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends are limited in the chapel to no more than ten people at a time in rotation.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Bethel United Baptist Church, 301 North Eastwood Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47303.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
