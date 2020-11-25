Barbara J. (Clevenger) Rodgers
Eaton - Barbara J. (Clevenger) Rodgers, 97, of Eaton IN was peacefully called from The Waters of Muncie to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, November 21st, 2020. She leaves behind a multitude of family, friends, and loved ones who will strive to reconcile the contradiction that the world can be both a little bit darker and, yet, more right than previously it was. Still, this is the reality for all who will so dearly miss this most beloved woman.
She was born April 26, 1923 in Eaton IN to Frank and Lillian (Curtis) Clevenger. She attended Eaton School. She worked at RCA in Marion and then had her own in-home childcare for nearly 40 years. Barbara and her family were founding members of Eaton Church of God. She was a member of the Mothers Club and the War Mothers Club. Truly one of the greatest members of the Greatest Generation, she was raised to believe that family was everything, and she spent a lifetime nurturing hers. This included not only traditional family but also the members of her cherished Eaton Church of God and the multitude of children whose lives she so positively impacted during decades as a childcare provider, comprising her expansive chosen and honorary family.
Barbara was kind and gentle, understanding and forgiving. She was quick to laugh, with a warm and joyous spirit that would encourage all who encountered her to feel like family. In all these ways, she was a brilliant light in the lives of all who knew, loved, and continue to love her. Hers is a light that will be cherished and sorely missed.
Barbara was also a devout child of God. She was steadfast and faithful. She spent her life not only as a member of the church, and not only speaking of God's grace and love, but also as a daily practical example of the power of Christ in her life. She was one of God's greatest creations and one of His greatest disciples on this Earth.
She married Howard Rodgers on October 3, 1942. Throughout her life, Barbara cherished the roles of wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. She steadfastly, passionately inhabited each role, imbuing them with her signature blend of homegrown wisdom, compassion, and humor.
Survivors include three of her children, Phillip (Buck) Rodgers (Cheryl Bailey) of Hartford City, Jenelda Rodgers of Muncie and James (Jim) Rodgers (Helen) of Tucson, AZ; one sister , Donna McAmis of Selma; seven grandchildren, Jenera Liggett (Brad) of Hartford City, Jay Rodgers of Hartford City, Yolande Bailey (Amy) of Marion, Eric McGahey (Lori) of Santa Maria CA, Heath McGahey of Omaha NE, Tiffany Hershberger (Tim) of Omaha NE and Samantha Lawson-Carter (John) of Springport; nine great grandchildren, Paige Liggett and Jack Liggett both of Eaton, Danielle Roberts of Portland, Lisa Sellers of Marion, Kandi Nash (Randy) of Lakehurst NJ, Aaron McGahey and Madyson McGahey both of Omaha NE, Quentin Baker and Remington Carter both of Springport; thirteen great great grandchildren Alayna, Maybree, Olivia, Aurora, Gideon, Abigail, Sawyer, Everly, Sammy, Kaeden, Jameson, Kyleigh and Elizabeth.
She was preceded in death by Howard, her husband of 53 years, daughter Carolyn McGahey-Workman, son in law David Workman, son in law Rodger Lawson, granddaughter Debbie Smith, two great granddaughters Rachel Smith and Emily McGahey, three brothers Frank Clevenger, Harold Clevenger and Howard Clevenger and six sisters Margurite Fox, Kathryn Williams, Phyllis Brooks, Betty Jane Clevenger, Beverly Borror and Roberta Johnson.
So, yes, Barbara's passing takes a bit of her light with it, leaving the world a little bit darker. Through her lifetime of selfless and nurturing deeds, however, no one could be more deserving of God's eternal rest, and the world is more right that she may now rejoice in God's Heavenly home.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-6pm on Monday November 30th at Pitman Richman Funeral Home 200 S Hartford St., Eaton.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday December 1st at Gardens of Memory Chapel, 10703 N State Road 3, Muncie.
