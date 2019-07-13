|
|
Barbara "Barb" Jane Black
Hartford City - Barbara "Barb" J. Black, 86, went home to her Lord and Savior at 11:35 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at University Nursing Center in Upland.
Barb was born on October 31, 1932 in Matthews to Val and Thelma (Brown) Fights. Both her parents preceded her in death.
She attended Jefferson Township Schools. She married Fred E. Black on November 25, 1954. They lived in Gaston until 1992 when they moved to Hartford City.
Barb worked at Imperial Kitchens in Gaston and after retiring she enjoyed watching her granddaughter, Ashley. She had also worked at Essex Wiring and Fergusons Canning.
Barb loved to sing and often sang in the church quartet. She also enjoyed sewing, admiring and arranging flowers, collecting and displaying lighthouse figurines and completing jigsaw puzzles with her husband. Barb accepted Jesus as her personal Savior. She attended Prairie Grove Church and Bethel Center Church of the Brethren for many years.
Barb will be sadly missed by her husband of nearly 65 years, Fred E. Black of Hartford City; son and daughter-in-law, Val and Linda Black of Hartford City; granddaughter, Ashley (husband, Nathan) Chu; great-granddaughters, Esther and Nora Chu; brother, Alfred Fights of Upland; sisters, Janet (husband, Delmar) Rector of Matthews, Beatrice (husband, Charles) Nash of Marion and Patricia Gillespie of Muncie; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Fights, Virgil Fights and Rev. Howard Fights and her sister, Virginia Wright.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City with Rev. Lloyd Hall officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Muncie.
Memorials may be made to , 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or Bethel Center Church of the Brethren, 1770 W. State Road 26, Hartford City, IN 47348
Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on July 13, 2019