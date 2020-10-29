Barbara "Bobbie" Jean Guiden
Barbara "Bobbie" Jean Guiden passed away peacefully at Community North on October 27th, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN at age 62.
Barbara was born on November 8th in Glen Allan, MS to Earscine "Penny" Reed and Lewis Reed. She moved to Muncie, IN in 1966. She graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1977. Barbara worked at Ball State University for over 25 years and was nearing retirement. Before working at Ball State, Barbara worked as an assistant teacher at Muncie Head Start. Barbara was a joy to everyone who was around her. She was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. She absolutely loved to read. She enjoyed watching Perry Mason, The Andy Griffith Show, and any other show in Black and White or on her favorite station, COZI. She loved Charlie Wilson, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Kem just to name a few. She adored her family and dearly loved her granddaughters.
Barbara leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Michael Guiden (April), Fortville, IN and David Guiden, Muncie, IN; five sisters, Patricia Guiden, Muncie, IN, Rosie Foster (Fred), Muncie, IN, Carolyn Guiden, Muncie, IN, Jacquelin Guiden, Muncie, IN and Janice Reed, Fishers, IN; two brothers, Gary Guiden, Muncie, IN and John Guiden, Jamaica Queens, NY; three granddaughters: Halle Guiden, Ava Guiden, and Myla Guiden; and many nieces and nephews. Special friends: Vicki Bonner, Donna Foster, and Geraldine Kemp.
She is preceded in death by her parents Earscine "Penny" Reed, Muncie, IN, and Lewis Reed, Muncie, IN,; aunt, Florence Cooper, Muncie, IN; uncle, Oscar Hall, Laurel, MS; niece, Tiffanie Cates, Gaithersburg, MD, and her nephew Richard Casey, Muncie, IN.
Services will begin at 12pm on Monday, November 2nd at Church of The Living God in Muncie, IN with a reception to follow for immediate family. Visitation will begin at 11am. Pastor Kevin D. Woodgett will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Barbara's life. If you'd like to honor her at the service, please consider a piece of your attire to include red, which was her favorite color.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Flowers are welcome, but also please consider donating to the American Cancer Society
or Little Red Door to carry on Barbara's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home.