Barbara Jean Ledsinger
Muncie - Barbara Jean Ledsinger, 71, passed away Apr. 26, 2019 at Ball Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.
Barbara was born Sept. 27, 1947 to Mattie and Howard Tate. She was a graduate of Muncie Central High School and was employed at Borg Warner. Barbara enjoyed shopping, cooking, teaching, praising the Lord and spending time with family and friends.
Barbara is Survived by sons Richard (Sylvia) Hall Sr., George Tate; Daughter Dana Hall; Sister Mattie Mathews; Brother James Tate; Grandchildren Jana'EE Montgomery, Shaniece Hall, Richard Hall Jr., Kayla Glenn, Isaiah Hall, Jamal Hall, Kechell Tate, Juwan Tate, Noah Tate, Paige Tate; Special friend Mia Moore and a host of great-grandchildren, Family and Friends.
Service will be noon Saturday at Union Baptist Church, 1100 Macedonia Ave, with burial at Garden of Memory Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10am to noon prior to service
Arrangements entrusted to Glazebrooks Funeral Services.
Published in The Star Press on May 8, 2019