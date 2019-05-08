Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
1100 Macedonia Ave
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
100 Macedonia Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Ledsinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Ledsinger


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Jean Ledsinger Obituary
Barbara Jean Ledsinger

Muncie - Barbara Jean Ledsinger, 71, passed away Apr. 26, 2019 at Ball Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.

Barbara was born Sept. 27, 1947 to Mattie and Howard Tate. She was a graduate of Muncie Central High School and was employed at Borg Warner. Barbara enjoyed shopping, cooking, teaching, praising the Lord and spending time with family and friends.

Barbara is Survived by sons Richard (Sylvia) Hall Sr., George Tate; Daughter Dana Hall; Sister Mattie Mathews; Brother James Tate; Grandchildren Jana'EE Montgomery, Shaniece Hall, Richard Hall Jr., Kayla Glenn, Isaiah Hall, Jamal Hall, Kechell Tate, Juwan Tate, Noah Tate, Paige Tate; Special friend Mia Moore and a host of great-grandchildren, Family and Friends.

Service will be noon Saturday at Union Baptist Church, 1100 Macedonia Ave, with burial at Garden of Memory Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10am to noon prior to service

Arrangements entrusted to Glazebrooks Funeral Services.
Published in The Star Press on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.