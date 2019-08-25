|
|
Barbara Jean Riggin Goldstein, born on August 29th, 1926, passed away on February 17, 2019, in Laven, AZ, SE of Phoenix. Barbara was the daughter of Joseph and Lois Riggin and granddaughter of Harry W. Jones, who built the Riggin brick barn which still stands at 1200 Riggin E. Rd.
Barbara graduated from Ball State Teacher's College where she got her bachelor's degree in Library Science. She received her MALS from the University of Illinois. She returned to Ball State to joined the faculty in in 1954 and became the assistant in Aquisitions, Library Technical Science instructor of Library Science. She joined the philanthropic sorority Delta Theta Tau, which was founded in Muncie, in 1949. In 1983 she became active in the Lambda Sigma chapter in Phoenix holding the position of treasurer for 18 years.
After moving to Phoenix to become a high school librarian she met and married her late husband, Don Goldstein, a fellow teacher, who passed away on July 13, 2013. Barbara, who loved animals and always had several dogs which Don would bring to their home after finding them roaming the streets of Phoenix. She also had a large outdoor aviary for her many parakeets and always put out food and water for the many jackrabbits around their 12 acre home on South Mountain.
Barbara leaves behind several first cousins, including Dorothy Johnson, Herb Shideler, Jan Sprinkle, JoAnn Riggin, Beverly Cassell, Kent Riggn, Sherry Riggin, Marcia Stolz, Melinda Shocklee, Rudy Riggin, Carolyn Walling, and brother-in-law Harold Goldstein and many 2nd, 3rd, 4th and even 5th cousins. She also leaves behind Wanda and Tim Winburne, who provided a loving home for her in recent years.
The family will welcome friends of the family to attend an open house at the Riggin Brick Barn, 1200 E Riggin Rd from 5-7 on Thursday, August 29th to reminisce and share memories. A brief graveside service will be held 11:00 AM at Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Memorials can be directed to any animal organizations or the .
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 25, 2019