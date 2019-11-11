|
|
Barbara Jean Stapleton
Redkey - Barbara Jean Stapleton, 89, of Muncie, IN, passed away at 7:55 AM, Saturday, November 9th, 2019 while in the company of family members, at her residence. Barbara was born in Redkey, IN, on December 5, 1929, a daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth (Hinton) and James Herschel Gilbert. She was a 1947 graduate of Redkey High School and a member of the Muncie Eagles Chapter. Barbara was the widow of John Bryant Stapleton who she happily married on August 26, 1950 and sadly lost in 2016. She was a devoted wife and mother to one son; Bryant Alan Stapleton and daughter Kathy J. Huey. She enjoyed spending time with her family and collected bears and angels. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Kathy J. Huey, daughter-in-law; Diana Stapleton, a sister; Carolyn Adams - Armstrong (husband Delmar), sister-in-law; Kay Gilbert, 6 grandchildren; Bob Harden (wife Jill), Chance Huey (wife Caren), Mandy Botts, Crystal Heimann, Timothy Stapleton (wife Sally), Kimberly Stapleton, and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband John, son Bryant, 2 brothers; Larry L. Gilbert, Terry T. Gilbert, and 2 sister's; Mary C. Johnson, and Beverly Ann Gilbert. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM and Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 11-1 at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel, with Pastor Randy Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Redkey, IN. A special thanks to Kindred Hospice Care for their compassion and dedication to Barb and her family during this difficult time. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019