Services
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
(260) 493-4433
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Pond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jo Pond


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jo Pond Obituary
Barbara Jo Pond

Muncie - Barbara Jo Pond, 86, went to Heaven on, Monday, September 2, 2019 after a lengthy illness in Fort Wayne.

Born in Muncie, she was the daughter of the late Glen & Arlene (Bowman) Anderson. Upon graduating from New Haven High School she married the love of her life, Roy E. Hathaway, who preceded her in death in 1992. She worked at Dana Corporation and then North American Van Lines where she became supervisor of the typing pool. She then became a domestic engineer upon the birth of their children. She was a member of the New Haven United Methodist Church for over 70 years. During her active years she was a member of the Women's Circle, Bible Study groups, Stephen Ministry, bowling league as well being a Youth Leader along with her husband of The NHUM Jr. High. Barb was known for her laughter and being outspoken as well as her love for her family.

She is survived her children, Randy Hathaway of New Haven and Becky (Neil) Wright-Somsel of Manistee, MI; sister, Peggy Starr of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; and grandchildren, Ambre, Britainy, and David Wright. She was also preceded in death by her second husband, Frank Pond in 2005.

Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven with visitation one hour prior. Chaplain Barry Schmell officiating. Burial in IOOF Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to Boys Town or The Salvation Army.

To share online condolences, go to

www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now