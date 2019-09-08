|
Barbara Jo Pond
Muncie - Barbara Jo Pond, 86, went to Heaven on, Monday, September 2, 2019 after a lengthy illness in Fort Wayne.
Born in Muncie, she was the daughter of the late Glen & Arlene (Bowman) Anderson. Upon graduating from New Haven High School she married the love of her life, Roy E. Hathaway, who preceded her in death in 1992. She worked at Dana Corporation and then North American Van Lines where she became supervisor of the typing pool. She then became a domestic engineer upon the birth of their children. She was a member of the New Haven United Methodist Church for over 70 years. During her active years she was a member of the Women's Circle, Bible Study groups, Stephen Ministry, bowling league as well being a Youth Leader along with her husband of The NHUM Jr. High. Barb was known for her laughter and being outspoken as well as her love for her family.
She is survived her children, Randy Hathaway of New Haven and Becky (Neil) Wright-Somsel of Manistee, MI; sister, Peggy Starr of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; and grandchildren, Ambre, Britainy, and David Wright. She was also preceded in death by her second husband, Frank Pond in 2005.
Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven with visitation one hour prior. Chaplain Barry Schmell officiating. Burial in IOOF Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to Boys Town or The Salvation Army.
