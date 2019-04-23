Barbara Joan Hines



Hartford City - Barbara Joan Hines left this world to enter the heaven of God on April 17, 2019. Mrs. Hines was born November 1, 1950 in Muncie, Indiana. She attended Muncie Schools and Merced College in California. Barbara was a loving wife, wonderful mother, and a friend to all who knew her. She could recognize a person's true character before they even spoke. Barbara was a very proud veteran of the Air Force serving eight years with the 15th Air Force Strategic Air Command, 93rd Bomb Wing, 93rd Field Maintenance Squadron at the height of the Vietnam War. She was awarded the Air Force Commendation Metal, Master Technician Award and the 93rd FMS Commandants Award.



Mrs. Hines was a strong, resilient woman who was never afraid to protect those she loved, yet also carried a warm and gentle compassion for others. There was truth and wisdom in her words interwoven with heartfelt passion. Her sense of humor was friendly and easygoing, her smile lighting up a whole room. She enjoyed collecting jewelry and exotic pieces, often traveling many miles with her husband, Mike, to find special antiques. Barbara loved the holidays, especially the Christmas season, when family and friends came together. Her crowning achievement in life was giving birth to her two daughters Kristin Leann and Kathryn Joann, whom she loved dearly. Mrs. Hines will be greatly missed by her husband Michael with words that cannot be expressed.



Barbara recently returned from a tropical wedding in Jamaica, where she proudly welcomed new son, Dr. Andrew Jacob, into the family. Barbara leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 31 years, Robert Michael Hines, two wonderful daughters Kristin Leann Hines (husband Andrew) and Kathryn Joann Hines. Other loving family members include brother James "JR" Burgess of Muncie (companion Tami Stiles and children Joy, Jay, Cami, Morgan and Jordon), mother-in-law, Betty Burgess of Muncie, sister-in-law, Robin Hicks of Muncie (children Gwen and Morgan), godchild Holly Horsley of Hartford City (husband Chad, children Peyton and Amber), and dear friends Jon and Cindy Davis of Hartford City.



Mrs. Hines was preceded in death by her mother, Edna A. Burgess, father Ray Burgess, father-and mother-in-law John and Sonja Hines, twin sisters Mary and Marilyn Burgess, maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Edna Kirby, paternal grandparents Paul and Myrtle Burgess, and nephew Cameron Hicks.



Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 26, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor Joe Hines officiating. Interment with Military Honors at Garden of Memory Cemetery, will follow.



Viewing will be from 12:00 pm until service time at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 26, 2019. Interment with Military Honors at Garden of Memory Cemetery.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary