Barbara Kaufman
Muncie - Barbara Kaufman, 76, Muncie, passed away Friday morning, November 27, 2020, at her home.
She was born Thursday, October 19, 1944, in Muncie, the daughter of Bernard R. Sr., and Mary B. (Burke) Seiler. Barbara graduated from Muncie Burris Laboratory School in 1962. She received her Bachelor's Degree in 1966 and her Master's Degree in 1976, both from Ball State University. Barbara taught Speech and Hearing for thirty-eight years at Blackford County Schools. Additionally, for forty-five years, she made the tongue depressor suckers for the Muncie Children's Clinic, where she was the longest tenured employee. Barbara was a Volunteer at the Minnetrista Cultural Center; active on the City of Muncie Humans Right Board; her memberships include the Delta Theta Tau sorority; the Eagles Lodge; St. Mary Catholic Church and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and she was a State and Federal Officer with Parents Without Partners.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Kaufman; daughter, Shareen (husband, Matthew) Wagley; step-son, Josh (wife, Kathie) Kaufman; brother, Bernard R. (wife, Mary) Seiler Jr.; step-sisters, Sandy (husband, Merrill) Clevenger, Mary (husband, Jim) Carr, and Ruthanne (husband, Mike) Tolle; step-brother, Charlie (wife, Beverly) Rahe; grandson, Jerry Goldman; four step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Mary Seiler; son, Joseph M. Turner Jr.; and step-mother, Margaret (Rahe) Seiler.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Elm Ridge Mausoleum North Chapel, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Elm Ridge Mausoleum North Chapel.
Due to the COVID19 PANDEMIC, a mask is required at services and visitation. To be safe remember to adhere to the six foot social distancing.
