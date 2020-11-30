1/1
Barbara Kaufman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Kaufman

Muncie - Barbara Kaufman, 76, Muncie, passed away Friday morning, November 27, 2020, at her home.

She was born Thursday, October 19, 1944, in Muncie, the daughter of Bernard R. Sr., and Mary B. (Burke) Seiler. Barbara graduated from Muncie Burris Laboratory School in 1962. She received her Bachelor's Degree in 1966 and her Master's Degree in 1976, both from Ball State University. Barbara taught Speech and Hearing for thirty-eight years at Blackford County Schools. Additionally, for forty-five years, she made the tongue depressor suckers for the Muncie Children's Clinic, where she was the longest tenured employee. Barbara was a Volunteer at the Minnetrista Cultural Center; active on the City of Muncie Humans Right Board; her memberships include the Delta Theta Tau sorority; the Eagles Lodge; St. Mary Catholic Church and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and she was a State and Federal Officer with Parents Without Partners.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Kaufman; daughter, Shareen (husband, Matthew) Wagley; step-son, Josh (wife, Kathie) Kaufman; brother, Bernard R. (wife, Mary) Seiler Jr.; step-sisters, Sandy (husband, Merrill) Clevenger, Mary (husband, Jim) Carr, and Ruthanne (husband, Mike) Tolle; step-brother, Charlie (wife, Beverly) Rahe; grandson, Jerry Goldman; four step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Mary Seiler; son, Joseph M. Turner Jr.; and step-mother, Margaret (Rahe) Seiler.

Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Elm Ridge Mausoleum North Chapel, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Elm Ridge Mausoleum North Chapel.

The Elm Ridge Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.

Due to the COVID19 PANDEMIC, a mask is required at services and visitation. To be safe remember to adhere to the six foot social distancing.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved