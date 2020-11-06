Barbara Lee "Bobbie" Keihn
Barbara Lee "Bobbie" Keihn, 89, passed away on Tuesday morning, November 3, 2020 at The Waters of Muncie.
She was born on July 29, 1931 in Laurel, Indiana, the daughter of Edwin and Georgia (Ball) Chance. She graduated from Laurel High School in 1949 and attended Beauty School in Indianapolis. On June 5, 1950 in Rushville, she married Russell M. Keihn.
Bobbie worked for Lifetouch for 20 years; was a member of The Gathering and the 49ers Square Dancing Group.
She loved to play Euchre, Dominos and Square Dancing.
Surviving are four children, Cindy Slaven (husband, Bud), Karen Renner (husband, Dan), Robbie Keihn and Randy Keihn (wife, Veronica); twenty-three grandchildren, thirty-seven great-grandchildren and twenty-three great-great grandchildren; one sister, Louise Wyman; and special friend who was like another daughter, Sandy Duncan (husband, Dave).
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 42 years, Russell M. Keihn on April 15, 1993; one son, Rusty Keihn in 2008; one great-grandson, J.R. Stigall; and one brother, Dick Chance.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor Joshua Brandt officiating. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks will be required at the mortuary and cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to The Gathering, 9512 N. Walnut, Muncie, IN 47303.
