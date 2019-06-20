|
Barbara M (Grice) Herbert, 78, passed away following an extended illness on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Bethel Pointe Health and Rehabilitation.
She was born on August 20, 1940 in Muncie, the daughter of Robert and Rose (McDonnel) Grice.
Barbara graduated from Muncie Central High School. She worked at Goodwill for twenty years until retiring. Later she worked as a case manager for Indiana Medicaid until retiring after twenty years of service. Barbara was an avid doll collector. She loved collecting and refurbishing dolls.
Survivors include her four children, Lori Thornton (Joe Toppin), Polly Moore (Jeff), David Herbert (Hope), and Chuck Herbert (Kelsey); several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Marilyn Sue Stultz, James Grice, and Richard Grice.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, son, Sam Herbert, and two grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to South Side Church of the Nazarene, 3500 W. Fuson Rd., Muncie, IN 47302.
Published in The Star Press on June 20, 2019