Titus Funeral Home-Warsaw
2000 E. Sheridan
Warsaw, IN 46580
574 267-3104
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Titus Funeral Home-Warsaw
2000 E. Sheridan
Warsaw, IN 46580
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Titus Funeral Home-Warsaw
2000 E. Sheridan
Warsaw, IN 46580
Barbara M. Perry


1949 - 2019
Barbara M. Perry Obituary
Barbara M. Perry

Columbia City - Barbara M. Perry, 86 of Columbia City, passed away on Thursday, August 1. Barbara was the daughter of Elmer James and Edna Marie (Turner) Condon. She was born in Muncie and spent most of her formative years on the family farm outside of nearby Daleville. She was a Center High School graduate.

On October 9, 1954, Barbara was united in marriage to Kenneth D. Perry. The pair would share forty-two years together before his 1997 passing.

Those who survive include two sons: Kenneth Perry II (wife, Deborah) of Greeley, CO and Randy Perry (wife, Candice) of Columbia City; daughter, Nina Nottingham of Orlando, FL and two sisters, Reva Johnson of Muncie and Mary Alyce Schwer of Port Charlotte, FL. Also surviving are ten grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and a large extended family. In addition to her husband, Kenneth, those who preceded Barbara in passing include brother James Condon; sister, Jacqueline Vadakin and son, Joe Perry.

Visitation will be held at Titus Funeral Home, 2000 East Sheridan Street, Warsaw on Tuesday, August 6th from 10 a.m. until 12 o'clock. Beginning at 12, family friend, Kohltin Hoeppner will officiate Barbara's funeral service with burial in Lakeview Cemetery, Silver Lake.

Memorial gifts may be made to Parkview Cancer Institute c/o Parkview Foundation, Parkview Foundation

10622 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46845.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 4, 2019
