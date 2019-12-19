|
|
Barbara Mae (Jones) Page
Muncie - Barbara Mae (Jones) Page, 79, of Muncie, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, after a brief illness.
Barbara was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Friday, July 26, 1940, the daughter of Charles Jones and Mary (Ira) Jones. A lifelong resident of Muncie, Barbara attended Royerton Schools. She married the love of her life, Lawrence Page Jr. on November 2, 1955. She spent her life raising two children with her husband of fifty-six years. Barbara's greatest joys were her seven granddaughters, four great-granddaughters, and one great-grandson. Barbara enjoyed square dancing and traveling with her husband.
Survivors include a son, Larry Page; a daughter, Debbie Hamilton; grandchildren, April Albert (Brian), Ashley Hamilton, Emiley Hamilton, Molley Hamilton, Jessica Page, Annie Page, and Sara Page; great-grandchildren, Ava Harris, Evan Harris, Evie Smith, Sonnie Dunlap, and Everley Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Jones, Mary (Ira) Jones Franklin, and Willie Franklin; husband, Lawrence Page Jr.; and step-brothers, Johnny Franklin and Billy Franklin.
Services will be held for Barbara at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to: , 115 West Washington Street, Suite 1180-South, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204 OR Little Red Door Cancer Services of East Central Indiana, 2311 West Jackson Street, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019