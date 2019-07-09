|
|
Barbara Newsom
Muncie - Barbara Newsom, 80, passed away at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Barbara was born April 14, 1939, in Indianapolis, the daughter of Eugene and Margaret (Hall) O'Haver Wyckoff. She grew up in Indianapolis and married James R. Newsom, Jr. on April 16, 1961. They moved to Muncie in 1963.
She was a Human Resources Supervisor at Target for 20 years.
Barbara was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. She was an avid reader and loved dogs. Her family was number one in her life. She was involved in church activities as long as she was able. Barbara always placed the needs of others above her own.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, James R. Newsom Jr.; three children, Charisse Hinds, Muncie; Karla Riggin (husband Jeff), Albany; and James R. (Rusty) Newsom III (wife Faye), Hudson; grandchildren, Melissa Hinds, Amber Riggin, and Eli Riggin; great-children, Ethan Hinds; Kallista Twilley; Jalen Driskel and Eryn Smith; and several nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene O'Haver and Margaret Wyckoff; her siblings, Lee Wyckoff and Laura Simpson; and son, Alan Michael Pratt.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2700 W. Moore Rd., Muncie.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Fund (A.R.F.), 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303, or St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2700 W. Moore Rd., Muncie, IN 47304.
The family expresses its appreciation to the ICU nurses, Dr. Mehta, and Dr. Bangalore for their compassionate care.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 9, 2019