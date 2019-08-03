Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Parks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Parks


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Parks Obituary
Barbara Parks

Noblesville - Barbara Faye Parks, 73, passed away Tuesday July 30, 2019, at her daughter's residence following an extended illness. She was born on September 6, 1945 in Jamestown, Tennessee, the daughter of Roy and Margarie (Brannon) Ward.

Barbara attended Muncie Central High School and later married the love of her life, David Parks in 1974 and he preceded in her in death in 1992. Mrs. Parks had been a Homemaker and a crossing guard for the Muncie Community Schools for over eighteen years. She enjoyed listening to country music, and especially treasured her time with her family.

Survivors include eight daughters, Robin (Charlie) Leonberger, Sheila Shaw, Laura "Michelle" Parks (Greg Norton), Tina (Terry) Davidson, Angel Parks, Brandy (Josh) Ireland, Teresa (Moral) Underhill and Rachel (Rickey) Bowlin; four sons, Danny (Jessalyn) Terry, Cory (Amy) Swafford, David (Lydia) Parks Jr and Jerry (Bridgette) Parks; her mother, Marjorie Ward; brother, Rick Ward and.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, David Parks, she is preceded in death by her father, Roy Ward; and Son-in-Law, Doug Shaw.

There will be a visitation for Barbara Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams St. Muncie, IN 47305. Services will be Monday at 10 a.m. with public calling from 9 a.m. until time of service, with Pastor Scott Miller officiating. Burial will follow at the Tomlinson Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now