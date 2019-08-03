|
Barbara Parks
Noblesville - Barbara Faye Parks, 73, passed away Tuesday July 30, 2019, at her daughter's residence following an extended illness. She was born on September 6, 1945 in Jamestown, Tennessee, the daughter of Roy and Margarie (Brannon) Ward.
Barbara attended Muncie Central High School and later married the love of her life, David Parks in 1974 and he preceded in her in death in 1992. Mrs. Parks had been a Homemaker and a crossing guard for the Muncie Community Schools for over eighteen years. She enjoyed listening to country music, and especially treasured her time with her family.
Survivors include eight daughters, Robin (Charlie) Leonberger, Sheila Shaw, Laura "Michelle" Parks (Greg Norton), Tina (Terry) Davidson, Angel Parks, Brandy (Josh) Ireland, Teresa (Moral) Underhill and Rachel (Rickey) Bowlin; four sons, Danny (Jessalyn) Terry, Cory (Amy) Swafford, David (Lydia) Parks Jr and Jerry (Bridgette) Parks; her mother, Marjorie Ward; brother, Rick Ward and.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, David Parks, she is preceded in death by her father, Roy Ward; and Son-in-Law, Doug Shaw.
There will be a visitation for Barbara Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams St. Muncie, IN 47305. Services will be Monday at 10 a.m. with public calling from 9 a.m. until time of service, with Pastor Scott Miller officiating. Burial will follow at the Tomlinson Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 3, 2019