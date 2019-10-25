Services
Barbara Phistner


1932 - 2019
Barbara Phistner Obituary
Barbara Phistner

Winchester - Barbara Lou Phistner age 87, of Winchester, IN, passed away at home on October 24, 2019 after a long illness. Barbara was born on June 20, 1932, in Winchester, to Mary (Ebeling) and Reed Baker

Barbara retired from Westinghouse after 26 years. She enjoyed cooking, painting, sewing, and watching Hallmark movies.

Barbara is survived by her sons, John R. (wife Vickie) Phistner and Tom Phistner all of Winchester, and Doug (wife Cheryl) Phistner of Norfolk, VA; grandchildren, Gayle and Lilli Phistner, Jamall (wife Aaliyah) Price, and D.J. Phistner; a sister, Emma (husband Bill) Keihn; a brother, Tom (wife Kay) Baker; a sister-in-law, Nancy Baker; several nieces, nephews, and a special cousin, Shirley Earl.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Phistner; and a brother Ralph Mousie Baker.

The family wishes to thank a very special person, Cathy Mills, for all of her help, her support, and kindness.

Per Barbara's request, there will be no funeral services.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
