Barbara Sparenberg

Barbara Klemeyer Shake Sparenberg passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of Jerry, the love of her life, on July 22, 2020. Their four beloved daughters - Kim, Kelly, Tricia, and Ann - as well as some of her 10 grandchildren - were able to share some moments of joy with her during her final days.
Everyone that met Barbara loved her. Quick witted and always dressed to impress, she lit up every room she entered and was always the life of the party. She loved her family and friends fiercely - nothing made her happier than catching up with one of her daughters or dishing with a friend, who all affectionately called her "Babette." Her quirky humor could make anyone laugh - she was known to prank phone call her grandchildren, who called her Mimi, often leaving voicemails promising "whichever grandchild calls back first inherits it all."
Barbara was born on August 25, 1941 in Vincennes, Indiana. She had many fond memories running around town with her three siblings and cousins and spending time at Rainbow Beach. That's also where she met Jerry, her high school sweetheart and lifelong love. She went on to attend Purdue University and build a beautiful life with Jerry that eventually landed them in Muncie with stops in Bedford and Columbus, IN. This past December, Barbara and Jerry celebrated their 60th year of marriage.
Barbara adored the sun, planting flowers, drinking Tab, and a good club sandwich. She made a mean homemade egg roll and a great rack of ribs. She was a regular at the Delaware Country Club, clocking more hours than just about anyone playing golf with Jerry and friends. And it showed - she made not one, but two holes in one! She loved bridge club, bible study, needlepointing, and music. Family and friends fondly remember Barbara's kitchen record player back in the 70's constantly playing Motown classics and Barry Manilow's "Mandy" over and over again. She was a good team player - especially going along with Jerry's sweet tooth and his obsession with sailboats.
Family and faith were incredibly important to Barbara. She devoted time and service through the years to High Street United Methodist Church, where all four of her daughters were married. Many family memories were made skiing out West, vacationing in Hilton Head, and ordering barbecue pizza from the beloved Pizza King. She had even recently mastered the art of FaceTime, bringing her love and good humor to even her great-grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her loving parents, Gilbert and Mary Alice Shake, her brother Curtis Shake, and her brother-in-law Pat Gehl. She is survived by her husband Jerry, her sister Patsy Gehl, her brother John Shake (Kaethe) and her sister-in-law Tonya Shake. Barbara will be greatly missed by her four daughters Kim Compton (Larry); Kelly Baker (Dirk); Tricia Hudson (Chip); and Ann Hand (Jimmy) as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, and friends.
To best celebrate Barbara's extraordinary life and spirit, do something that would make her smile: plant some flowers, put on a little Barry Manilow, and make a fun prank phone call to someone you love.
