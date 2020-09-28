Barbara Sue Pattison
Albany - Barbara Sue Pattison, age 76, Albany, joined her Heavenly Father on Friday September 25, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Born in Muncie July 3, 1944, she was a graduate of Albany High School (1962) and Indiana Business College. Barbara retired in 1991 from Indiana Michigan Power (now A.E.P.) after working there 26 years. She also worked at the Albany License Branch, Albany Veterinary Clinic, and for Hall's Restaurant - a family owned business formerly of Albany. She was a former active member of Redkey Faith Ministries and co-owner/operator of See Saw Crafts - a business she and her sister ran.
Survivors include her adult children: Carrie Puckett (husband: Rob), Winchester, and Pjay Pattison (wife: Nicole), Muncie; sister: Betty Ashby (husband: Norman), Albany; 5 grandchildren: Harlee, Ashlynn, Drayden, Jacob, and Olivia; 1 great-granddaughter due in November: Zaylee.
She is preceded in death by her father: Lowell C. Abbott and mother: Cora Lena (Baker) Abbott Hall.
Private family services will be held with burial at Strong Cemetery.
Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com
.