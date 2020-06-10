Barbara Sue Ridge Eller



Barbara Sue Ridge Eller, 77, went home to be with the Lord following a long illness on Friday, June 5, 2020 with her loving husband and children by her side. Mrs. Eller was born on March 1, 1943 in Muncie, IN to Arthur and Georgia Ridge.



She attended the Muncie Schools. Mrs. Eller retired from Ball Corporation. She loved spending time with her family and attending her church.



She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 58 years, Albert O. Eller Sr.; two daughters, Connie L. Duncan (Dale) and Georgia A. Epperson (Kevin); one son, Marshall Eller (Tommi); five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Davis and Alice Smart, one brother, Bob Ridge (Carolyn); four sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews, and special friends. She adored her pets, Buddy and Rosie.



She was preceded in death by one son, Albert O. Eller Jr. (Donnie); five brothers and one sister.



Special thanks are extended to Val Frost and Jackie Craner of Kindred Hospice; and Rosetta Williams who she lovingly considered her adopted daughter.



A memorial service will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Good News Baptist Church, 1600 W. 5th Street, Muncie, IN with Pastor Del Stiles and Brother Earl Akrom officiating.



Services entrusted to Faulkner Mortuary.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store