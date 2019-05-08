Barry D. Smith



Muncie - Barry D. Smith of Casa Grande, AZ, 77, passed away peacefully Saturday May 4, 2019 at home in Muncie.



He was born August 1, 1941, in Kansas City, KS, the son of Frances Glenn and Marjorie (Gosper) Smith.



Barry graduated Argentine High School in 1959 and thereafter served four years in the United States Air Force. Following his honorable discharge, he enrolled in Kansas State University's College of Business Administration on the G.I. Bill and graduated at the top of his class. Barry then spent more than 30 years in senior Human Resources positions within General Motors at Delco Remy divisions in Olathe, Kansas, and Anderson, Indiana, and the Allison Gas Turbine division in Indianapolis, and then played a key role in the transition of the latter into the independently owned Allison Engine Company and then its sale and transition to Rolls Royce, retiring in 1999.



He was an avid golfer, hitting the links as much as possible with his friends and his wife of 35 years, Nancy. He also loved to travel throughout the United States and visit its national parks and other natural wonders. But most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with all his heart, mind, soul and strength and was actively involved in the many churches he attended throughout his adult life. His winsome smile, wise intellect, affable nature, and patent love of Christ and others was used greatly by the Lord to demonstrate God's love to those who had the privilege of knowing Barry and help them grow in their faiths. He ran and finished his race well.



In addition to his wife Nancy, Barry is survived by his sister Diane Magill (Lawrence, KS), two sons: Brian (Kim) Smith (Lookout Mountain, GA); Kevin (Maggie) Smith (Cicero, IN); and two step-children, Jenni (Jeff) Parsons (Muncie) and Doug (Kristy) Griffin (Lafayette). Other survivors include grandchildren, Colin, Connor and Brenden Smith; Katherine and Meredith Dodd; Alexis and Taylor Smith; Jordan, Jami and Jake Parsons; and Tyler, Alex and Will Griffin.



Barry was preceded in death by his parents.



Family and friends may call from 3:00 - 5:00pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Rd, Muncie.



Private burial and internment in a National Cemetery will occur in the coming months.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at the donor's choice of IU Health Ball Memorial Hospice, 2401 W. University Ave, Muncie, IN 47303 or Crossroads Church of Casa Grande - Kid's Hope Ministry at www.crossroadscg.com.



Published in The Star Press on May 8, 2019