Barton Duane Shirey
Muncie - Barton Duane Shirey passed away on June 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
He was born in Muncie, Indiana on January 4, 1934 to Ralph and Vera (Coleman) Shirey. He graduated from Selma High School in 1952 and received his Bachelor of Science in Education from Ball State Teachers College in 1956.
After graduating, Bart served in the Army and was stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington. He taught school in both Richmond and Noblesville, Indiana before his employment at Avco Corporation in Richmond. In 1964 he moved to Muncie and was employed at Chevrolet, and retired from GM Hydramatic in 1989. Bart was a member of the BSU Alumni Association, Crossroads Lutheran Church Historical Preservation Society, Liberty-Perry Alumni Association, AMA RC Club in Muncie, American Legion in North Webster, Indiana, and the Barbee Lake Properties Owners Association.
Bart loved building and flying RC airplanes. He could repair anything and was considered a "Jack-of-All-Trades" by many, and his family considered him a "Master-of-All". He and his wife Janice enjoyed traveling in their RV throughout the U.S., Mexico and Canada, and spending time at their lake home in northern Indiana. Through the years he remained a teacher to his family, asserting creative thinking and a deep appreciation of nature and life. He enjoyed helping his grandchildren with their 4-H projects, and was proud to attend their 4-H Fairs, sports, music and theatre events.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janice Shirey; two sons, Mark (Dara) of Oakville, Joel (partner Tammy) of Churubusco, and a daughter Carla Grimes (Michael) of Muncie; one grandson Kelsey Rose (Chelsie) of Muncie and four granddaughters Brianna Fraze (Joseph) of Huntington, Tonia Willis (partner Megan) of Muncie, Amber Johnson (Cory) of Leesville LA, and Amanda Rose (partner Connor) of Muncie; three great grandsons, James Barton Fraze of Huntington, and Ryan and Jordan King of Waycross GA; sister Nancy Page of El Cajon CA, sister-in-law Barbara Strauch of Muncie; four nephews, James Page, Robert Page, Edward Page, and Eric Strauch; five nieces, Delores Alcott, Patty Pink, Marilyn Talamentez, and Nona Baggett, and Amy Strauch.
Bart is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Vera Shirey; his in-laws, Howard and Berniece Charlton; a granddaughter, Chelsea Shirey; and three brothers-in-law, William Page, Howard P. Charlton and Thomas Strauch; and a niece, Linda Page.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Reverend Dr. Ronald Naylor officiating. Full military honors will follow the service provided by The United States Army and the Veterans of Delaware County.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Memorials may be sent to Crossroads Lutheran Church Historical Preservation Society (CRLHPS) c/o MaryLe Glore, 3551 S. Whitney Road, Selma, IN 47383 and/or the American Heart & American Stroke Association, Midwest Affiliate, 3816 W. Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or www.heart.org
Online condolences may be directed to the family at
www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.