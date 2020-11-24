Beatrice P. (Granny Bea) Stigleman



Redkey - Beatrice P. (Granny Bea) Stigleman, 99, of Redkey, IN, passed away Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 peacefully at I.U. Health Jay County Hospital in Portland, IN. Bea was born in Hartford City, IN, on August 7, 1921 a daughter of the late Mary Alice (Brown) and Denton Oliver Jones. She was the loving wife of Byrle E. Stigleman Sr. who she happily married on June 30, 1940 and sadly lost on February 1, 1990. Although Bea graduated from Hartford City High School in 1939 she bled blue and white for the Redkey Wolves. She loved her town, the people it represents and turned songs into cheers to route her community on. She was a hard working woman, formerly employed by Armstrong Cork, Redkey Elementary, McCords 5&10, and Reni's Heaven Scent. Bea was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church in Portland, IN, and a former Gas Boom Days Senior Queen. She was an amazing mother and homemaker, who's door was always open, and neighborhood kids were welcome. Bea enjoyed cooking, baking, flowers, singing, dancing, listening to Big Band and country music, watching the Lawrence Welk Show, the Indianapolis Pacers, collecting spoons from all 50 states and many countries, but her most prized possession was her family. Whether dancing down the isle of the grocery, doing her morning crossword, or kissing her grand kids those are the moments in life she cherished most. Bea is survived by 3 sons; Byrle E. (Gene) Stigleman Jr. (wife Ellen), Wendell Ray Stigleman (wife Diana), Mark Russell Stigleman (wife Sheila), son-in-law Royce (Sonny) Champ, 9 grandchildren; Greg Shatto, Mitch Shatto, Sunnie Marie Champ, Gina Stigleman, Lori Litton, Mischon Ramey, Andrea Mixon, Scott Stigleman, Shannon Stigleman, 16 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, husband Byrle, daughter Karen Ann Champ and granddaughter Louann Shatto. In an ongoing effort to protect the public viewing will be private family only. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Hillcrest Cemetery with Pastor Hugh Kelly officiating. Please be assured that for your health and safety, all CDC, government, and local health department recommendations and guidelines are followed (please practice social distancing, masks or face coverings are to be worn while in attendance, hand sanitizer will be available). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church in Portland or the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel.









