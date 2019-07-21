Becky A. (Gilliam) Devroy



Muncie - Becky A. (Gilliam) Devroy, 51, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.



She was born on March 15, 1968 in Muncie, the daughter of William Stephen and Sue Ann (Reading) Gilliam.



Becky graduated from Central High School. She married Vance C. Devroy on November 1, 1998 at Hazelwood Christian Church in Muncie.



Becky worked in food service her entire life. She loved mushroom hunting, fishing and motorcycle riding. Becky loved her family and playing with her grandchildren.



Survivors include her husband, Vance Devroy; daughter, Ashley Harty (husband, Thomas); son, Samual Devroy; grandchildren, Zander Harty, Xavier Harty, Logan Harty, and Wade Harty; and several extended family members.



She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Ilyana Harty.



Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday at the mortuary.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 5635 W. 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com Published in The Star Press on July 21, 2019