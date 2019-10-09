Services
Becky Persons


1952 - 2019
Becky Persons Obituary
Becky Persons

Albany - Becky Persons, age 67, Albany, died Tuesday October 8, 2019 at home following an extended illness. Born in Rushville on July 17, 1952, she lived in Muncie before moving to Albany 13 years ago. She was a homemaker and provided home health care over the years. Becky belonged to Paramount Community Gospel Church in Muncie.

Survivors include a son: Nathan Persons (wife: Erica), Greenwood; two daughters: Johanna Kirby, Albany, and Corrine Hicks, Muncie; a sister: Judith Crystal Stephenson, Rushville; 11 grandchildren: Jordan, Levi, Sierra, Zane, Evan, Chance, Lydia, Cassy, Mariah, Noah, and Hannah; 2 great-grandchildren: Lyra and Mariah.

She is preceded in death by her parents: George & Alice (Aldridge) Smith, 3 brothers, and 5 sisters.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Meacham Funeral Service, Albany, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
