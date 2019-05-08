|
|
Belva Irene Leist
Muncie - Belva Irene Leist, 69, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Belva was born on September 15, 1950 in Muncie, IN to Oliver Wade and Anna Marie Sallee. She was a 1968 graduate of Muncie Southside High School. In her late twenties, she obtained her RN from Ball State University. She then continued to apply her gift of caring for patients over the next 37 years. Belva was driven and relentless at achieving any goal she set for herself. She found a passion in the area of mental health and spent most of her career as a psychiatry nurse caring for patients in this wide-reaching field. In her free time, she enjoyed the great outdoors, fishing, camping, and loved a good yard sale.
Belva is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Terry Leist; two children: Dawn Prince (Steve) and Michael Slaven (Heather); three step daughters: Charlene Leist, Charity Cummiskey, and Tiffany Midlam; a sister, Oona Sallee; sister-in-law, Karen Sallee; two brothers: Harvey Sallee (Monica) and Paul Sallee; and a nephew Ryan Reeder (Ginger). Belva's pride and joy were her grandchildren (Julian, Luke, Sullivan, Spencer, Blake, Carley, Nicholas, Christopher, and Leonard) as well as the numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews of the family. She loved staying up with the new and exciting adventures happening in their lives.
In addition to her parents, Belva was preceded in death by her sister, Teresa Wadean Sallee, her brother, Oliver Wade Sallee Jr., and her grandson, Zackery Hummer who were loved and always remembered by Belva.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to, The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation: https://bbrfoundation.donordrive.com/campaign/Belva-Leist-Memorial
At her request, no public service will be held. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on May 8, 2019