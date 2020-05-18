|
|
Benjamin "Frank" Ford
Muncie - Benjamin Franklin Ford (Frank), 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, May 16, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Muncie. He was born May 19, 1926 in Ridgeville, Indiana to Clarence and Helen (Armstrong) Ford. Frank married the love of his life, Marilyn (Furry) on June 24, 1926. They spent 75 wonderful years together.
Frank is survived by his wife, Marilyn; 2 sons, Frank (Margaret) and John (Christina); 4 grandchildren, Rick (Nicole), Brian (Christa), Amy (Nathan), Allison (Zane); and 9 great grandchildren. He considered God and his family to be most important in Life.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents and.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Muncie; After graduating from Muncie Central High School, he went to work at the Indiana Bridge Co., where he worked for over 4 decades. He started out performing various entry level functions, later became a draftsman, and eventually was promoted to the position of Chief Engineer. With no formal engineering background, Frank learned all the technical skills required to perform these functions through experience and self-study. He also worked for short periods of time at Creviston Steel in Cowan and after his career at Indiana Bridge Co., he and a former colleague formed a partnership, Design Drafting Services.
Frank was a self-taught pianist and played for the church choir, at certain other public venues, and for his family. He also learned to be a skilled handyman at home, being able to perform just about any household or car repair. Frank was a lifelong Cubs fan. His entire family was so happy for him to be able to see the Cubs win the 2016 World Series.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie with Pastor Larry Waters officiating. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
