Benjamin J. Hershik, 36, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Muncie.
He was born in Muncie on May 31, 1983, the son of John and Cathy (Stewart) Hershik and graduated from Burris Laboratory School. Ben attended Ball State University.
For the last six years he has worked as a machinist for Peerless Pump Company in Indianapolis. Ben was a devoted father and husband and spent as much time with them as possible. He enjoyed music, comedies and Legos.
Survivors include his wife of six years, Nikki (Brown); his two beautiful children, Clark (5) and Maggie (3); a brother, Christian Hershik (Hannah Morrow); his parents; father-in-law, Marvin Brown; mother-in-law, Teresa Caddell; also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. A private burial will take place in Tomlinson Cemetery.
