Bennie Joe McCoy
Bennie Joe McCoy

Bennie Joe McCoy passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday September 10, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana. Bennie Joe McCoy was born January 16, 1942 to the late Timothy and Christine (Lewis) McCoy in Fordyce, Arkansas.

The family moved to Muncie, Indiana where Bennie attended schools. He graduated from Muncie Central High school where he met and married Glendola L. (Book) McCoy. Bennie worked many different jobs and retired from Borg Warner. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, building bird and dog houses, traveling, delivering flowers with Ike, sitting around the fire pit with family and friends.

He and his wife had six children; Bennita, Bennie, Robert (Brenda) Muncie, and Christopher J. (Miami Florida). He was preceded in death by his wife Glendola L., and his two children Richard M., and Raina J., two brothers James and John. He has three sisters, Georgia (Lessie, deceased) Harris, Muncie, Lennie (Iric) Headley, Kentucky, Annette (Eric) Whitby and one brother Timothy McCoy Jr. of Michigan; 11 Grandchildren Jayna, Jarren, Jasmine, Jayla (Artur) Lukin, Bennie, Jodi, Janaia, Kaila, Ricky, Rikki and Javon; 14 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at True Vine Holiness Tabernacle, 1205 E. Willard Street, Muncie, on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Family and friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service. Masks are required. Interment will be in Beech Grove Cemetery. Community Family Funeral Home, Richmond, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
