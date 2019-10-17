|
|
Benny G. "Sailor Boy" Cross
Benny G. "Sailor Boy" Cross, 76, of New Castle passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Henry Community Health in New Castle. He was born February 20, 1943 in Albany, Kentucky, a son of the late James Murl Cross and May Gwendolyn (Koger) Coffey.
He was a graduate of Clinton County High School and attended Campbellsville College in Campbellsville, Kentucky as well as Ivy Tech Community College. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving 1962 - 1966 aboard the USS Independence. Benny started as a journalist at the Clinton County News working his way up to editor of the News-Journal of Campbellsville, Kentucky. He moved to New Castle to pursue employment at Chrysler Corporation from which he retired after 17 years of service on August 31, 2003 and received multiple awards. Along the way he became a landlord and operated "The CB Shop" where many knew him by his call name "Sailor Boy". Benny enjoyed carpentry, wood working, traveling, real estate and the stock market. He loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife Mary Annette Cross, whom he married May 26, 1961; children, Patricia A. (Fred) Bartrom, Teresa L. Cross Brand and Michael G. (Amber) Cross; grandchildren, Brandon Bartrom, Benjamin Brand, Christin (Ryan) Millage, Lauren Cross, Elijah Brand and Andrew Cross; three great grandchildren, Landon Millage, Rohen Lee Brand and Hudson Millage; brother, Terry (Linda) Cross; aunts, Wanda Lee (Koger) Sloan and Kathleen Koger King; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, James Harold Cross and step father Kenneth V. Coffey.
Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 PM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. Services will be 11:00 AM Monday, October 21, 2019 at Talbots Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky with a visitation from 10:00 AM until time of services. Burial will follow in Central Grove Cemetery in Albany, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers contributions may be given to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. You may share a memory or condolence of Benny at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019