Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Bentley Wayne Meadows Obituary
Bentley Wayne Meadows

Muncie - God gained another angel on June 24, 2019 at 12:18pm. In the afternoon, Bentley Wayne Meadows, went to be with the Lord. In the short time he was with us, he was greatly loved by his family. He was and is a handsome little boy with a beautiful soul and he fought like a little superhero till the very end.

Bentley is survived by his parents, Chris and Sierra Meadows; 4 siblings: Jayda Meadows, Brailee Graham, Layla Dobbs, and Hunter Meadows; grandparents: April and Matt Graham, Sara Harrington, and Jack Meadows; and great-grandparents: Diane Essex, Kenny Meadows, and Claire and Gene Mull.

Bentley was preceded in death by his great-great-grandma, Loretta Vance.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home with Reverend Robert Hallett officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 26, 2019
