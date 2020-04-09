|
Bercie Sidwell
formerly of New Castle - Bercie Dean Abston Sidwell, 84, passed in her sleep on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Carmel, Indiana. She was born June 27, 1935 in Highway, Kentucky, to the late Curtis and Alma Abston.
She married James Ray Sidwell in September, 1971 and moved To New Castle. Bercie enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, cooking and spending time with her granddaughters. She was a member of the Highway Church of the Nazarene and attended First Church of the Nazarene in New Castle.
She is survived by her son, Warren R. (Lane K.) Sidwell of Noblesville; granddaughters, Jamie L. and Harper R.; sister, Sheila M. (Jerry) York; sister-in-law, Frances Appleby and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bercie was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Alma (Ooten) Abston; husband, James Ray; brother, Elloyd; and step-mother, Stella (Spears) Abston.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Cave Springs Cemetery, near Albany, Kentucky. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle and Talbott Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the , 50 East 91st Street, #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240. You may express condolences or share a memory of Bercie at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020