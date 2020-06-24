Bercie Sidwell
1935 - 2020
Bercie Sidwell

Carmel - Bercie Dean Abston Sidwell, 84, passed in her sleep on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Carmel, Indiana. She was born June 27, 1935 in Highway, Kentucky, to the late Curtis and Alma Abston.

She married James Ray Sidwell in September, 1971 and moved To New Castle. Bercie enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, cooking and spending time with her granddaughters. She was a member of the Highway Church of the Nazarene and attended First Church of the Nazarene in New Castle.

She is survived by her son, Warren R. (Lane K.) Sidwell of Noblesville; granddaughters, Jamie L. and Harper R.; sister, Sheila M. (Jerry) York; sister-in-law, Frances Appleby and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bercie was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Alma (Ooten) Abston; husband, James Ray; brother, Elloyd; and step-mother, Stella (Spears) Abston.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Pastors Randy Sidwell and Chris Sidwell officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. Saturday, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, 50 East 91st Street, #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240. You may express condolences or share a memory of Bercie at www.hinsey-brown.com. You may also view the live-stream of the service or watch it at a later time at the same website.






Published in The Star Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service
JUN
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service
