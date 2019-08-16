Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
More Obituaries for Bernard Schaefer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard L. Schaefer


1943 - 2019
Bernard L. Schaefer Obituary
Bernard L. Schaefer

Muncie - Bernard L. Schaefer, 76, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness.

Bernard was born May 28, 1943, in Kokomo, the son of Bernard and Sarah Schaefer. He married Rebecca Said on February 14, 1979.

Mr. Schaefer was employed as a Mechanic in Bowling Alleys for 45 years. He retired in 2005.

Bernard was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame February 29, 1984, and the Athletic Hall of Fame May 14, 1988.

For many years, Bernard was Secretary of the Muncie Bowling Association, and also inducted into the Young American Bowling Association (YABA).

He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Schaefer; two daughters, Rebecca Smith (Shane), and Michelle Mitchell (DJ); grandchildren, Taylor Watson (John), Michael Bell (Brooke), David Woodson (Kylee), Baylee Smith, and Emersen Jones; great grandchildren, Jacoby, Sophia, Addilynn, Cainin, and Jace; three brothers, Don Schaefer (Allison), Tom Schaefer (Kelli), Carl Troxell; two sisters, Brenda Smith (Darrel), and Martha Troxell; special fur babies, Peyton and Ladybug.

Bernard was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Charlotte Wilson and Gimma Downs; a brother, Dennis Schaefer; and mother and father-in-law, Helen and Henry Said.

Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 2:00 pm until service time at 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Memorial contributions may be made to I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospice, 2401 W. University Ave., Muncie, IN 47303.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 16, 2019
