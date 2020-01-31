|
Bernard Paul Haskett
Bernard Paul Haskett, 97, departed this earth on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, to take his place beside Jesus as "The Keeper of the Door", as his signature song states.
Paul was born in Muncie, Indiana on Tuesday, December 12, 1922, the son of Roy H. Haskett and Ester M. (Bragg) Haskett. He graduated from Muncie Central High School, and was a Bearcat at heart. He also received a degree from Ball State University. He proudly served as a medic in the United States Army from 1943 to 1946. Paul was self-employed for the majority of his life as a mechanic. After retirement, he worked in Access Control with the nuclear power industry.
Paul's passions in life were his dogs, chocolate, and playing music. He loved playing a guitar and a mandolin with friends. He loved gospel, Blue Grass, and country music. He also loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his daughters, Cindy Winningham (husband, Jim) and Sally Bish (husband, Tom); daughter-in-law, Nancy Conn; grandchildren, Douglas Wiggins, Tiffiny Wiggins, Kent Conn (wife, Lanora), Paula Rench (husband, Joe), Michael Perez, Jamie Prang (husband, Nathan); five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Paul was preceded in death by his wives, Alyne Ward Haskett, Leatha Brown Haskett, and Alice Kasper Haskett; his only son, Charles Conn; parents, Roy and Ester Haskett; and his only sister, Dorothy Jane Haskett.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of the Alzheimers' Unit at Golden Living Center for loving him and caring for him. You were his special Angels. The family would also like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice for their wonderful care in his last days.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Memorial contributions can be made to: A.R.F., 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020