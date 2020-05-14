|
Bernice May (Kaneff) Nesper
Muncie - Bernice May (Kaneff) Nesper, 94, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at IU Health/Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie, Indiana, following a brief illness.
Bernice was born October 29, 1925 in Marietta, Ohio, the second of five siblings born to Howard and Jenny (Hagan) Kaneff.
After graduating from Marietta High School in 1944, Bernice worked for City Loan in Marietta, Ohio. She met Paul Nesper who was working for Marietta radio station WMOA, and they were married July 10, 1948.
Bernice was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Muncie and was active in the Faculty Wives Club at Ball State Teachers College and later Ball State University. Typing was one of her passions and over the years she typed hundreds of transcripts, graduate papers, Masters Theses and Doctoral Dissertations for students at BSTC and BSU. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends and participated in many Elderhostels. In retirement, she and her husband volunteered at the Minnetrista Cultural Center in Muncie and the Ball State University Alumni Center.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Dr. Paul Nesper (Westminster Village, Muncie, Indiana); her two children, Dr. David Nesper (Susan Chico, Orlando, Florida) and Paula Notarfrancisco (Mars, Pennsylvania); her grandchildren, Gretchen Nesper- Whipps (Alan, Munster, Indiana), Gail Nesper, Florida), Tiffany Peters (Travis, Muncie, Indiana), Chris Notarfrancisco (Media, Pennsylvania), Keifer Cumings (Muncie, Indiana), and Sydney Nesper (Boca Raton, Florida); and her youngest sister, Marjorie (Kaneff) Shears (Marietta, Ohio).
She was preceded in death by her parents, her older sister Alberta Mills (Marietta, Ohio), younger sister Dorothy Goodwill (Marietta, Ohio) and brother Robert Kaneff (Marietta, Ohio).
There will be no visitation. Private graveside and family services may be arranged at a future date.
In lieu of flowers and any other recognitions, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 W. White River Blvd., Muncie, IN, 47303.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from May 14 to May 15, 2020