Bertha Evans
Bertha passed away on Friday May 7th, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born Monday, January 4th, 1932 in Sulpher Rock, Arkansas, and was the daughter of the late William Porter James and Roxie A. James.
Bertha married the love of her life, Billy Bevans on August 27th, 1949 in Magness Arkansas. It was love at first sight for Billy and Bertha as they first set eyes no each other at the "Spring Lot" in Sulpher Rock, Arkansas. They were married for over 66 years when Billy passed away in 2016.
After moving to Indiana, Bertha worked at Meadow Gold Ice Cream for a while until deciding to become a homemaker for her family. Being a homemaker was her life's calling, raising four sons and holding down the home front while Billy worked. She babysat for numerous children over the years at her home in Yorktown. Many of these children often visited her after they had grown up and moved on with their lives, thanking her for her genuine love and kindness.
Known as "Mimi", she then turned her attention to babysitting grandchildren. Always taking great care to teach, nurture, and spoil them while sharing her beliefs in religion and treating everyone with love and kindness.
Even though she was strict on ensuring the children's safety in that they were never allowed to leave the yard, she also made sure to help them with whatever supplies they needed to carry out their grand creative ideas for plays and inventions while supplying fruit Roll-ups, Swiss Cakes, Gushers, and endless loving care.
Bertha was a member of the Sulpher Rock Baptist Church and a proud member of the National Rifle Association.
Bertha is survived by three sons, Bill Bevans Jr (Vickie), Tim Bevans (Lisa), and Ken Bevans (Katy); grandchildren, Erika DeShong (Craig), Josh Bevans (Crystal), Ashley Hill (Niles), Brittany Riggin (Kolt), Stephen Bevans, Megan Baumet (TJ), Derek Bevans (Lakin), and Brock Bevans (Makayla); and fourteen great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her beloved "babies", Kirby "her little baby" and Kippy "Poo". These dogs added to Mimi's happiness and were the light of her eyes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Porter James and Roxie A. James, her husband, Billy D. Bevans Sr., a son, Steve Bevans, and four brothers, W.P. James Jr., Warren James, Noah James, and Haddock James.
The family wanted to send a special thank you to Dr. Bahrami, nurses and staff at American Health Network for all their patience and care over the years.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47302. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020