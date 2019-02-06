Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Elm Ridge Cemetery
Bertha Jenkinson Obituary
Bertha Jenkinson

Muncie - Bertha Jenkinson passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the age of 103.

She was born on October 15, 1915 in Windsor, Indiana to John and Letha (Hiatt) Gray and moved to Muncie as a young teenager. She attended Stoney Creek and Muncie schools.

She began working at Ball Brothers during World War II, retiring in 1963. In 1962 she opened and operated for twenty-five years, a ladies specialty apparel shop called The Gold Room. She loved ballroom dancing, entertaining, and was a conscientious exerciser, but nothing brought her more joy than her family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed.

She attended various churches during her lifetime and was a member of Rebekah Lodge. She lived independently until shortly before her death. She was a remarkable woman.

Surviving are her daughter, Barbara Necessary (husband, James) of Yorktown; grandson, David Dickerson (wife, Shari) of Muncie; great-granddaughter, Sara Mock (husband, Taylor) of Pendleton and Samantha Dickerson of Muncie; step great-granddaughter, Kaitlyn Nichols of Carmel and step grandson, Kevin Nichols of Marion.

She was preceded in death by her parents, former husband Paul Jenkinson, son Robert, one sister, and two brothers.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a service immediately following visitation at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Vickie Perkins officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 6, 2019
