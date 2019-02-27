|
Bertha Marie Davis
Muncie - Bertha Marie Davis, 75 of Muncie, died Sunday morning February 24, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born July 29, 1943 in Mesa, AZ. And was the daughter of the late Robert William & Marie Myrtle (Thomas) Whitted.
Marie was a loving wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma and sister. She loved taking care and being with her family, especially her grandchildren. Marie retired in 2006 from Ball State University as a housekeeper.
Marie is survived by her daughter Robin Joyce Reagan of Muncie; two grandchildren Ashley Herbert of Cowan and Aaron Herbert of Muncie; two great-grandchildren Aalyiah and Jaiden Doue of Cowan; a brother Robert Whitted (Donna) of Cicero and a sister Judy Carr of Cookeville, TN; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Harry Davis and her son-in-law Alan Reagan.
Funeral Services for Marie will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home with Rev. Chad Sewell officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 27, 2019