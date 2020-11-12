Bessie McReynolds
Bessie M. (Shafer) Lucas McReynolds, 100, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 7, 2020, at Riverwalk Village in Noblesville. She was born on Friday, November 14, 1919, in Muncie, Indiana, to Robie and Florence (Jennings) Shafer. She married Robert E. Lucas in 1940 and he passed away in 1973. She married William McReynolds in 1975 and he passed away in 1978.
Bessie was a God believer and attended Glad Tidings Church for over fifteen years. She raised three children, Steve, Tom, and Jackie. Once they were grown, she worked for sixteen years for Ball Corp. until she retired in 1989. Bessie was a member of the Eagles, the Moose, and a Senior Citizens Group. She was the luckiest person around when playing cards or BINGO. She loved to go to Las Vegas, and she traveled many times with family. Bessie loved to read and knit, and was a good cook. She loved all holidays because it meant that family was coming together.
Bessie is survived by her son, Steve Lucas (wife, Connie); daughter, Jacqueline "Jackie" Lewis; sister-in-law, Ethel Shafer; grandchildren, Mary Ann Lucas, Matthew Lucas (wife, Kathy), Beth Maier (husband, Matthew), Bill Lewis (wife, Ann), Jeff Lucas, Steven Lucas Jr. (wife, Robin), and Michael Lucas (wife, Michelle); eight great-grandchildren; and many extended family members.
Bessie was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Robert "Tom" Lucas; daughter-in-law, Emilee Lucas; son-in-law, Fred Lewis; brothers, Robert Shafer (wife, Edna), Lowell Shafer, Dick Shafer, John Shafer (wife, Violet), Donald Shafer (wife, Mary Catherine), James Shafer; sisters, Marjorie Batten (husband, Bob), Katherine Shafer, Harriet McCallum (husband, Bill), Mary Ellen Bolton (husband, Rex), Georgian Shafer; a sister-in-law, Avis Blair; brother-in-law, Fred Blair; a grandson, Darren Lewis; and nephew, Garre Blair.
A public visitation for Bessie will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Elm Ridge Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a mask is required. To be safe, remember to adhere to the six foot social distancing.
Contributions in Bessie's memory may be made to: I.U. Health Hospice, 2300 West Gilbert Street, Room 2016, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
for the family.