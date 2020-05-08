|
Beth Ann Barefoot
Beth Ann Barefoot, 72, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning, March 27th, 2020 at her residence. She was born on March 3, 1948 in Muncie; the daughter of William and Dorothy (Okeley) Barefoot.
Beth was known by all to be a very kind person who loved every opportunity to "pay it forward." Whether it was helping someone in a grocery line cover their bill, donating to her favorite charities, or leaving a hard-working server a surprise $100 tip, Beth's generosity was boundless. Teaching was her first love, and she chose to share her passion in grade school. She frequently planned special events and surprises for her students, whether it was buying unique supplies on her own or helping fund a trip to a wonderful new place, Beth took teaching to another level for her many students. Their fondness for her was evident throughout her life, as she frequently would see former students while out and about, who would delight in seeing her again - and she almost always remembered their name long after she retired.
To say Beth loved dogs would be an understatement. She never met a 4 pawed friend she didn't love, but she was especially fond of her Westies and her Golden Retrievers. She gave wonderful homes to several throughout the years, and most were rescues that were badly in need a home. Lucky indeed, was the dog that came to live with Beth Barefoot! She showered them with love and spoiled them rotten. "As it should be." She would say.
Beth was also the World's Greatest Aunt according to her 4 nephews. Camping trips, summer vacations, and weekends at the lake house spent with Aunt Beth were always the best of times. She added so much to each of their lives growing up, that stories of Aunt Beth will surely carry on generations.
"Christmas at Beth's" was another tradition that was always greatly anticipated. From the overabundance of decorations, to the overabundance of gifts, it was clear that Beth shopped for Christmas all year round. Her eggnog and buckeyes (from her mother's recipe) were always on hand to celebrate, and the love and joy of family was all around. It will always be remembered that Beth kept Christmas well.
Miss Barefoot had graduated from Muncie Community Schools and later obtained her BA Degree from Ball State University and her MA Degree from DePaul University. She taught school for the Muncie Community School System. The last school she had served was the Morrison-Mock Elementary School. Beth retired in 2010 after 35 years of service.
Survivors include one brother, Steve Barefoot (Sherry Weinstein), Indianapolis; nephews Ben Barefoot (Elizabeth), Denver, Colorado and child, Amelia Barefoot, Jon Barefoot (Erin O'Leary), Indianapolis and children Oliver and Monroe; step nephews, Joshua Weinstein, Indianapolis and Justin Weinstein (Krystan), Orlando, Florida; cousin Linda (Barefoot) and Merrill Greene, Muncie; as well as her lifelong best friend Sherry Riggin. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Miss Barefoot's wish was to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date and will be open to her many friends in and around her hometown of Muncie.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Fund, 1209 W Riggin Rd, Muncie, IN 47303. www.MuncieARF.com
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020