Beth Ann Kaiser
Muncie - Beth Ann Kaiser, 80, of Muncie, passed away Monday afternoon, October 19, 2020 at Greenwood Healthcare in Greenwood.
She was born April 11, 1940 in Muncie and was the daughter of the late Lewis and Margaret Blanch (Gates) Parvis.
Beth was a graduate of Muncie Central High School and Indiana Business College. She had been employed in the accounting department of Indiana Bridge, where she met her late husband Frederick J. Kaiser, whom she married on April 23, 1966. Beth later served as secretary for Saint Lawrence Catholic School from 1981-2007. She was a member of Job's Daughters and loved to care for and be around children.
Beth is survived by her two sons, Brian J. Kaiser of Muncie and Brad A. Kaiser (Melissa) of Muncie; her sister-in-law Sue Kaiser of Muncie; ten nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Frederick J. Kaiser on December 22, 2014; her sister Becky Constant, her brother Brian Parvis and her nephew Todd Constant.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 E. Street, Muncie, with Father Dennis Goth and Father Cody Owen presiding. The public may view the service at https://m.facebook.com/pg/stlawrencechurchmuncie/
. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 E. Street, Muncie, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be directed to the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation of Indiana, 9100 Purdue Road #203, Indianapolis, IN 46268 or online at www.mda.org/office/indiana
.
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com